British PM to Isolate When Not Working After Health Minister Tests COVID +ve

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will be limited to "working from their offices" and will be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis as they had come in contact with his Health Minister Sajid Javid, who had tested positive for the virus, reported news agency Reuters.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Downing Street office on Sunday said, "The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID."