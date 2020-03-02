British PM Johnson Backs ‘Fantastic’ Priti Patel Amid Bullying Row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Priti Patel is a "fantastic" home secretary as he backed his senior cabinet minister amid a row over the resignation of her top civil servant.

Johnson was asked about the controversy and allegations of bullying against the Indian-origin minister by Sir Philip Rutnam, her former permanent secretary, during a visit to Public Health England in north London on Sunday evening to address the rising fears around the spread of the coronavirus in Britain.

"Absolutely," he said, when asked if he had confidence in Patel.