ADVERTISEMENT
British Novelist and Booker Prize Winner Hilary Mantel Passes Away At 70
Mantel won the Booker Prize twice, once in 2009 and for the second time in 2012.
i
Booker Prize winning novelist Dame Hilary Mantel passed away at the age of 70, publisher Harper Collins confirmed.
The author of the Wolf Hall trilogy was regarded as one of the greatest English novelists of this century.
She won the Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, which also won the 2012 Costa Book of the Year.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Private Life Hilary Manntel Death
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×