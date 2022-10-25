From 'A New Dawn' To 'Who Elected You?': How UK Media Reacted to PM Rishi Sunak
The Indian-origin leader was elected to the post of British prime minister on Monday, 24 October.
Rishi Sunak made history by being appointed the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain on Tuesday, 25 October, after meeting King Charles III.
The 42-year-old MP had been elected to the post by the Conservative Party on Monday, 24 October, after being backed my a majority of his party's colleagues.
Newspapers from the United Kingdom carried front-page banner headlines displaying Sunak's rise to power, with some praising the Indian-origin leader, and others taking a slightly harsher approach towards him.
Here are a few banner headlines of popular British newspapers on Tuesday, 25 October:
From 'A New Dawn' To 'Who Elected You?': How British Media Reacted to Sunak
The Daily Mail called Sunak's victory a "a new dawn for Britain".
This comes in the backdrop of weeks of turmoil that had plagued the country and the Conservative Party - following decisions taken by the Liz Truss-led government which had led to economic instability and worsened the cost-of-living crisis even further.
The newspaper further added: "After weeks of turmoil, Tory party fightback starts here".
The Daily Mirror, on the other hand, took a more critical approach, asking, "Who voted for you?" and calling Sunak "Our new (unelected) PM".
It adds that yet another Tory leader has become the country's leader without winning a single vote from the electorate.
"Richer than the king and clueless about ordinary people, he is intent on eye-watering cuts," the newspaper added.
The Guardian's front page on Tuesday was headlined: "Unite or die – Sunak’s warning to Tory MPs".
The newspaper's deputy political editor also highlighted the fact that Sunak had promised to "end Conservative psychodrama" and "prioritise policies, not personalities".
Meanwhile, The Sun took a lighter approach to events, showcasing Sunak holding a lightsaber, of Star Wars fame, and having a headline which read, "The force is with you, Rishi".
Metro also went down the lighter route, saying, "Here comes the Sunak" on its front-page, referencing the popular hit of The Beatles, called "Here Comes the Sun".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Britain Newspapers UK PM Rishi Sunak
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.