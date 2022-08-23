British Airways Plans To Cut 10,000 Flights From Heathrow As Winter Draws Near

British Airways is planning to cut about 10,000 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow Airport from late October 2022 to March 2023, according to the airline.

This change is a part of a larger move to help minimise disruption during the winter time, as per a report by the BBC. Some long-haul flights will also be impacted due to this change.

Heathrow happens to be the British Airways' primary hub which has also put a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport due to a shortage of staff.

Both airports and airlines cut jobs at the height of COVID-19 restrictions. Now, it has been a difficult task for the aviation industry to recruit enough people to meet the rising holiday travel demand.

Heathrow is one of the busiest airports around the world which has struggled to face the demands of increasing number of passengers. Their baggage handling system has been overwhelmed and led to long delays in returning luggage.