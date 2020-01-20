Britain’s Prince Harry Expresses ‘Great Sadness’ at Royal Split
Britain's Prince Harry expressed "great sadness" on Sunday, 19 January, at the way he and his wife Meghan Markle had to give up their royal titles as part of a separation settlement with the Queen.
"It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," Harry said on Saturday in his first remarks on the historic agreement, made during a public address and posted on the couple's Instagram account.
‘Taking a Leap of Faith’
Harry was also forced to give up the military titles and patronages he was awarded after serving two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army.
But Harry said he felt "utmost respect" for Queen Elizabeth II.
"It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service."
He also hinted at some trepidation at starting a new life away from his royal home.
He and Markle will spend some time in Canada before deciding whether to move to the United States or another country.
"We are taking a leap of faith, thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step," he said.
