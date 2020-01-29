Brexit to be Sealed With Final Brussels Vote Today

The transition period, a standstill provision, means ordinary Britons and EU citizens will see little visible change, and indeed London will continue to contribute to the EU budget.

But from this weekend onward, Britain will be excluded from the EU's institutions and decision-making.

It will officially be what the bloc calls a "third country" -- a non-EU state. A close neighbour, and an important trade and security partner, but on the outside of Europe's single-market club, reduced to 27 nations and a combined population of 450 million.

"Brexit is a loss for us all," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said after a regular EU ministers' meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.