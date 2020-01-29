EU Parliament Clears Brexit Deal ; UK Set to Leave on Friday

With just two days to go until Brexit day, the legislature overwhelmingly approved Britain's departure terms from the EU — 621 to 49 in favor of the Brexit deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the other 27 EU leaders in the fall of last year. The deal's passage follows last week's backing by the UK's Parliament.

The parliament's chief Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt, said that “this vote is not an adieu," adding that it is “only an au revoir."

Though the deal on Britain's divorce terms has cleared its hurdles, there are still huge uncertainties around the future relationship.