Brexit Day: Businesses See Promising India-UK Ties Ahead

As someone who campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU in the June 2016 Brexit referendum, the India-born entrepreneur is now focussed on ensuring that the opportunities unleashed by Brexit are fully capitalised and that is where comes a checklist for India.

"To fully capitalise on these opportunities, British firms would like to see further progress in reducing corporate tax rates, data privacy and ease of doing business indicators. If these steps are taken, and the UK maintains an active strategy for engagement and interaction with the Indian economy at all levels, it will remain a significant partner in India's future growth story, notes Bilimoria, who has business interests both in the UK and India.