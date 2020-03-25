Brazil’s Bolsonaro Belittles COVID-19 Threat, Calls It ‘Hysteria’

He did say people should be “extremely worried” about transmitting the virus to others, particularly to parents and grandparents.

As he spoke, some Brazilians who are home in self-isolation protested what they view as his blasé attitude toward the pandemic by leaning from their windows to bang pots and pans.

Bolsonaro has drawn public criticism, initially for referring to the virus that causes COVID-19 disease as a “fantasy” and then, as authorities including his own health ministry instructed people to avoid gatherings, for going to a 15 March rally where he shook supporters’ hands.