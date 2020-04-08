Brazil Prez Invokes Hanuman in Letter Asking Modi for COVID Drugs

Days after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation over the coronavirus pandemic, Bolsonaro has written a letter to Modi seeking help over supplies of the medicinal drug Hydroxychloroquine, but with a reference to one of India’s oldest epics – Ramayana, News 18 reported.

In the letter that he wrote on Hanuman Jayanti, President Bolsonaro compared India’s medicine supply to his country as Sanjeevani Booti brought by Lord Hanuman to save the life of Lakshman, the brother of Lord Ram.

“Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeau, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of peoples,” (sic) wrote Bolsnoaro.