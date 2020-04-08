Brazil Prez Invokes Hanuman in Letter Asking Modi for COVID Drugs
Days after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation over the coronavirus pandemic, Bolsonaro has written a letter to Modi seeking help over supplies of the medicinal drug Hydroxychloroquine, but with a reference to one of India’s oldest epics – Ramayana, News 18 reported.
In the letter that he wrote on Hanuman Jayanti, President Bolsonaro compared India’s medicine supply to his country as Sanjeevani Booti brought by Lord Hanuman to save the life of Lakshman, the brother of Lord Ram.
“Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeau, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of peoples,” (sic) wrote Bolsnoaro.
The letter comes days after both of them held a detailed discussion on how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bolsonaro had also tweeted in Portuguese about his discussion with PM Modi, saying that he requested his support regarding continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine.
Government officials said India would export hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol on a case-by-case basis to the countries which have already placed orders for them after meeting the domestic requirements.
The decision to partially lift the ban on hydroxychloroquine came to the fore hours after US President Donald Trump warned of retaliation if India does not heed to his request to supply the drug, cited by him as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)