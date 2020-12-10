UK PM Boris Johnson Mistakes Farmers Protest for India-Pak Issue

Boris Johnson, in a short response to Dhesi’s question decided to bring up a completely unrelated matter instead.

He went on to say, “Our view is that of course we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point.”

Dhesi later took to Twitter to say, with subtle sarcasm, that “it might help help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about!” while speaking on the protests in India.

He also went on to express his abject disappointment, and said “The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless!”

The UK government has so far refused to comment on the farmer protests that have been going on in several northern states of India since late November.