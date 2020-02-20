Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack at Democrats’ Nevada Debate

From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate on Wednesday, 19 February, night that threatened to scramble, even further the party's urgent quest to defeat President Donald Trump.

The former New York City mayor was forced to defend his divisive record on race, gender and Wall Street in his debate-stage debut, while Sanders, appearing in his ninth of the 2020 primary season, tried to beat back pointed questions about his health and his embrace of democratic socialism.

Fierce exchanges throughout the two-hour affair marked the most aggressive sustained period of infighting in the Democrats’ year-long search for a presidential nominee, reflecting rising urgency in a 2020 primary season that is already deep into its voting phase.

Nevada votes on Saturday. South Carolina the week after. And more than a dozen states host a series of Super Tuesday contests in less than two weeks.