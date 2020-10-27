7 Dead, Over 70 Injured in Blast in Pakistan’s Peshawar: Report
The blast was reported in Peshawar’s Dir Colony. The cause of the explosion is not known yet.
At least seven people were killed and over 70 injured in a blast near a seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, 27 October.
The deceased and the injured were brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, Dawn reported. Initial reports also pointed out that at least 19 children were among those injured.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
