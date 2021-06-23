3 Dead, 21 Injured in Blast Near Hafiz Saeed’s House in Lahore

At least three people died and over 20 were injured after a blast occurred near the residence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan's Lahore.

The incident took place in the Johar Town area.

Among those injured, 13 were being treated at the Jinnah Hospital, while eight others were discharged, reported Dawn. Some police officials guarding the Mumbai terror attack mastermind's house were among those reportedly injured in the blast.