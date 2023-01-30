At Least 28 Dead, 150 Injured in Blast at a Mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar
"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," a police official said.
At least 28 were killed and 150 people were injured after an explosion took place at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday, 30 January, Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported.
The causalities were confirmed by Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC). He also added that some of the injured people were in critical condition, Dawn reported.
A local police official told Reuters that a large number of people had gathered for prayer.
"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," the police official added.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from Dawn and Reuters.)
Pakistan Peshawar Bomb Blast
