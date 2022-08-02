'World Safer Without Him': Obama, Others on al-Qaeda Chief al-Zawahiri's Killing

Welcoming United States President Joe Biden's announcement that the US had killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, former President Barack Obama on Tuesday, 2 August, said that he hoped this would bring peace to those who "suffered at the hands of al-Qaeda."

"More than 20 years after 9/11, one of the masterminds of that terrorist attack and Osama bin Laden’s successor as the leader of al-Qaeda – Ayman al-Zawahiri – has finally been brought to justice," he said on Twitter.

While adding that the news was proof "that it's possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan," he said that this was a tribute to President Biden and all those "who were able to take al-Zawahiri out without a single civilian casualty."