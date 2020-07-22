Big US Business Groups Sue Trump Govt Over Work Visa Rules
The lawsuit alleges Trump “exceeded his authority” when signing a ban order on temporary work permit visas.
Seeking to throw out recent immigration curbs that banned the issuance of all H-1B visas, among other type of work visas till the end of 2020, several large business groups have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.
Plaintiffs including the National Association of Manufacturers, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the National Retail Federation reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department, Business Today reported.
The lawsuit was reportedly filed in a federal court in California and alleged that “President Donald Trump exceeded his authority” when signing an order banning entry to temporary work-permit visa holders.
According to the complaint, the order has caused “severe economic harm on a wide range of American businesses across all economic sectors.” It also claims that the the coronavirus pandemic cited as one of the reasons for the ban does not have a “rational relationship” to the order.
An estimated 85,000 H1-B visas are issued by the US each year.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.