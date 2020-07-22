Big US Business Groups Sue Trump Govt Over Work Visa Rules

The lawsuit was reportedly filed in a federal court in California and alleged that “President Donald Trump exceeded his authority” when signing an order banning entry to temporary work-permit visa holders.

According to the complaint, the order has caused “severe economic harm on a wide range of American businesses across all economic sectors.” It also claims that the the coronavirus pandemic cited as one of the reasons for the ban does not have a “rational relationship” to the order.

An estimated 85,000 H1-B visas are issued by the US each year.