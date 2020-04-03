Biden Urges Iran Sanctions Relief In View of COVID-19 Outbreak

Biden had faced criticism from Sanders supporters by hesitating in a television interview on Sunday from saying if he favoured easing sanctions on Iran.

The Trump administration has proposed US aid to Iran but offered few details and has kept expanding sanctions. The administration insists it has never targeted humanitarian goods, but few banks or exporters outside of China are willing to risk US sanctions by doing business in Iran.



Early in his presidency, Trump withdrew from an accord sealed by former president Barack Obama's administration, in which Biden was vice president, that promised sanctions relief to Iran in return for denuclearisation.

