Biden Hopes Senate Can Balance Impeachment With Other Urgent Work

Seven days away from taking office, the Trump Impeachment trial in the Senate is one more thing the Biden Administration is going to inherit from its predecessor.

Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, has made clear that he won't agree to bring the Senate back early for trial. In a statement, McConnell said that he believes "it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden Administration."