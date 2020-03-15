Biden, Sanders to Debate Against Backdrop of Coronavirus Pandemic

Former US Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are set to face off Sunday night, 15 March, in the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic primary, a contest that comes as the United States and much of the world struggle to contain a global pandemic amid mounting economic uncertainty.

Much has changed in the United States, and in the campaign, since the Democrats' last debate less than three weeks ago.

It is Biden who will step on stage as the front-runner, a distinction that seemed unlikely when Sanders was winning early contests. But more moderate Democrats have rapidly consolidated around Biden, buoyed by his strong standing with black voters and motivated by a desire to block Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who many in the party believe would lose to President Donald Trump in November.