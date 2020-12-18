Biden Picks Native American Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary
If confirmed by the Senate, Haaland will be the first Native American Cabinet Secretary.
President-elect Joe Biden's West Wing line up has been the most diverse in history, tapping several firsts. In another historic announcement, Biden picked Native American Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary on Thursday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Haaland will be the first Native American Cabinet Secretary.
Haaland, a member of the Native American Laguna Pueblo tribe, was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress, alongside Rep. Sharice Davids, and was an early backer of the Green New Deal.
Her confirmation would make history not only as a the first Native American Cabinet Secretary but also as a representative of an agency with significant responsibility to 'Indian' tribes — an area where critics say the department has historically fallen short.
As Interior Secretary, Haaland will work to help Biden to deliver on his climate promises, likely reinstating environmental and endangered species protections rolled back by the present government and reducing oil and gas drilling. President-elect Biden has pledged to bar any new oil and gas leasing on public lands — an effort likely to require action from Interior.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.