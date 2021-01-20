Biden-Harris Hold Memorial for 400,000 US COVID-19 Victims

On the eve of their inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris held a memorial for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Four hundred lights around the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool were lit on Tuesday, 19 January, evening in honour of the 400,000 people in the US who have lost their lives.

The Washington National Cathedral funeral bell was tolled 400 times – once for every 1,000 people. The bells rang for 40 minutes straight.