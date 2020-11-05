‘We Believe We Will Be The Winners’: Joe Biden Addresses Delaware

On Wednesday, 4 November, morning, the United States woke up to an undecided presidential election, with the votes still being counted.

In the afternoon, Democratic candidate Biden addressed the nation from the same place he accepted his presidential nomination, Delaware.

"We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president," Biden said, as he inches closer to the 270 electorate votes required to win.

"More Americans voted this election than ever before in American history. Over 150 million people cast their votes. I think that is just extraordinary. And if we had any doubts, we shouldn't have any longer about a government of, by and for the people. It is very much alive, very much alive in America," Biden said in his address.