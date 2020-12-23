Bharat Biotech, Ocugen Partner Up To Develop Covaxin for US

In its statement, Bharat Biotech said, “The companies have begun collaborating and will finalise details of the definitive agreement in the next few weeks. This collaboration leverages Ocugen’s vaccine expertise, and its R&D and regulatory capabilities in the US.”

Ocugen has also convened a ‘Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board’ to administer over the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market.

David Fajgenbaum, a member of Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board says, “Vaccines such as Covaxin that can potentially elicit a broad immune response and may limit future COVID-19 severity could be important to have in our arsenal.”