Bernie’s Viral Meme Fetches Mitten Maker 13,000 Emails for Orders
Bernie’s mittens are made from recycled material, including plastic bottles and wool sweaters.
42-year-old Jennifer Ellis has gained recognition for her work after being flooded with nearly 13,000 emails for mitten orders. Her claim to fame is credited to none other than Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders, who recently won over the internet with a photograph of him sitting alone on a chair, wearing a mask, brown mittens, and watching the US President Biden’s inauguration.
Mittens Recycled from Repurposed Material
Ellis, an elementary teacher and resident of Essex Junction, Vermont has never personally met the senator, but is a fan. She sent over the mittens as a ‘consolation gift’ after his 2016 presidential election loss to Hilary Clinton, and later sent ten more pairs after he wore it out in public, reported AFP.
The mittens are made from recycled material, including plastic bottles and wool sweaters. Phones have been ringing off the hook, as well as nearly 13,000 emails asking for multiple pairs of mittens have come in, Ellis told AFP.
Sanders Is Everywhere
People around the world have found Sanders, the 79-year-old US Democrat to look heartwarming, and quite casual and in the otherwise glamorous event, which had fireworks and celebrities performing for the president, opening the floodgates to light-hearted memes.
Sanders is everywhere — from family gatherings, the last supper table, Game of Thrones, Lion King, with Deepika Padukone and even in Kerala, he stole the day.
Responding to the memes on the ‘Late Night’ with Seth Meyers’ show, Bernie says he was just simply ‘trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on’.
(With inputs from AFP)
