Sanders Quits US Prez Race, Paves Way for Biden’s Dem Nomination
Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, 8 April, dropped out of the White House race, paving the way for former vice president Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party and take on President Donald Trump in November presidential elections.
“Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on,” Sanders, 78, said.
Soon after the announcement, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to take a jibe at Sanders and ‘thanked’ Elizabeth Warren for his exit.
“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump tweeted.
"Sanders's withdrawal from the race concludes a quest for the White House that began five years ago in relative obscurity but ultimately elevated him as a champion of the working class, a standard-bearer of American liberalism and the leader of a self-styled political revolution," The New York Times commented.
(With inputs from PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)