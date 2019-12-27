Plane With 100 on Board Crashes During Take Off in Kazakhstan
A Bek Air plane with 100 people on board crashed during take off from Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport on Friday, 27 December. Kazakhstan's aviation authority reported at least 9 killed, according to AFP.

The flight (Z92100), which was carrying 95 passengers and five crew, is believed to have hit a concrete fence and crashed into a two-storey building after losing altitude.

According to the airport’s Facebook page a special commission will be put together to determine the cause of the crash.

Emergency services are at the site and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from AFP.)

