Plane With 100 on Board Crashes During Take Off in Kazakhstan
A Bek Air plane with 100 people on board crashed during take off from Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport on Friday, 27 December. Kazakhstan's aviation authority reported at least 9 killed, according to AFP.
According to the airport’s Facebook page a special commission will be put together to determine the cause of the crash.
Emergency services are at the site and further details are awaited.
(With inputs from AFP.)
