Beijing Shuts Highways, Outdoor Activities in Schools Due to Heavy Smog

Highways and playgrounds in the schools of Beijing were closed off by the government on Friday, 3 November, due to intense pollution, NDTV reported.

The heavy smog comes in the backdrop of China increasing its coal production amidst a power crunch as its economy continues to reopen after months of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

A part of the reason why China is facing a power crunch is its climate commitments. China has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2060.

Heavy smog engulfed Northern China and in some areas, visibility levels were less than 200 metres, according to reports by China's weather forecasting institute.

Schools were ordered to suspend physical education classes and any other activity that required children to be outdoors.

The massive highways in huge cities like Shanghai, Tianjin and Harbin were also shut due to visibility issues.