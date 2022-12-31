Barbara Walters: First US Woman TV Anchor, Interviewed Indira Gandhi, Dies at 93

The New York Times once called her “arguably America's best-known television personality.” A winner of 12 Emmy awards, she was a pioneer of women’s journalism in the US in many ways.

Born on 25 September in Boston, Walters started as a writer and segment producer on NBC’s “Today” in 1961.

Walters had been open about how her colleague Frank McGee tried to “limit her role” while she was in NBC. And that was when, with a USD 1 million annual salary offer, she switched to ABC network, becoming the first woman to co-anchor an American network evening newscast in 1976.

After her stint on “ABC Evening News,” Walters went on to establish a magazine show “20/20” as the co-anchor. She also hosted special interviews for the network.

Prominent interviews of hers included those with Egypt’s Anwar Al Sadat, Israel’s Menachem Begin, the Shah of Iran, Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, and Russia’s Boris Yeltsin.

She is also known to have interviewed every US president since Richard Nixon.

She was also the creator of ABC’s “The View” in 1997 which was a roundtable discussion for women. Apart from this, Walters also hosted a pre-Oscars interview program for 29 years.