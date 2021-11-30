Barbados Becomes the World's Newest Republic, Rihanna Declared as National Hero

Barbados is the now the world's newest republic after officially removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state in an overnight ceremony in its capital, Bridgetown, Reuters reported.

With the Prince of Wales watching, Dame Sandra Mason who has also served as the governor-general, was sworn in as the first president of Barbados.

While the announcement of this move was made last month, 30 November marks the day Barbados officially becomes a republic.

Mia Mottley of the Barbados Labour Party, who has been the prime minister since 2018, and Barbadian music icon Rihanna, were present at the event.

Rihanna was also declared as the country's national hero by Mottley.

"Vessel Republic Barbados has set sail on her maiden voyage," said President Mason, who does not belong to any political party.

"May she weather all storms and land our country and citizens safely on the horizons and shores which are ahead of us," as quoted by BBC.