Obama’s Speech at the Democratic Convention Has Netizens Impressed
Netizens share their opinion on Obama’s fiery speech at the third day of the DNC convention.
Former US President Barack Obama’s bold and impassioned speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, 19 August has created great buzz on social media.
“Democracy’s very existence is in jeopardy”, the former US President said.
Attacking Donald Trump over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and policy decisions, Obama said that Joe Biden made him a better President.
“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said. “But he never did.”
“1,70,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before,” Obama added.
Social media was soon flooded with praises for Obama.
Trump’s speech was the need of the hour, according to many users. They believe his sharp criticism and disapproval of Trump’s term as President is a case in point to highlight severe failures and mismanagement.
However some netizens felt that Obama could have focused more on Joe Biden’s election instead of bashing Trump. ‘Political pragmatism’ has not been a strength of Obama’s, according to one twitter user.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.