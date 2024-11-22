Bangladesh to Seek Sheikh Hasina's Extradition: Pros & Cons for Indian Govt

Hasina's prolonged stay in India has also become a headache for the Narendra Modi government.

Following her arrival in India on 5 August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a statement in Parliament saying that the deposed prime minister had sought approval to come to New Delhi "for the moment" – indicating that India was not to be her final destination.

While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it was for Hasina to decide her future travel plans, it is no secret that the Indian government was hopeful of her departure from the country at the soonest so that matters between New Delhi and the Yunus-led government do not get complicated – which is exactly what ended up happening.

Over the last few months, there have been several calls from BNP and Jamaat leaders for India to extradite Hasina so that she may come back to "face the music". Moreover, Yunus' decision on 22 August to revoke Hasina's diplomatic passport has essentially tied the hands of both Hasina and India in terms of her attempts at seeking refuge elsewhere.