Ex-Army Man Executed For Killing Bangladesh Founder Bangabandhu
Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre.
Jailor Mahbubul Islam said that Mazed was executed by hanging.
He was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday after hiding in India for nearly two-and-a-half decades.
On Friday, Majed's wife and four other relatives met him for nearly two hours in the prison.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier told PTI that the presidential decision meant there was no bar in executing the convict, who was arrested in a surprise development earlier this week from Dhaka's Mirpur area.
A specialised police unit arrested Majed, one of the fugitive convicted Bangabandhu assassins, as he returned home after hiding for nearly two and half decades in India.
He said previous reports indicated Majed was hiding in India but eventually he was arrested from Dhaka as he secretly returned last month.
Police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested him in a predawn raid at Mirpur area while he was roaming around a shrine.
Majed is one of the six absconding ex-army officers who were handed down capital punishment after trial in absentia.
A prosecution lawyer said Majed told the court that he returned to Bangladesh on March 15 or 16.
The convict, he said, claimed he managed to live secretly in Kolkata for the past 23 years.
Twelve ex-military officers were sentenced to death for the 15 August, 1975 killing of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members. Five of them have been executed while one died of natural causes as he was on the run abroad.
Bangabandhu's elder daughter and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and younger daughter Sheikh Rehana survived as they were on a visit to the then West Germany at the time of the putsch, which also toppled Bangladesh's post independence government.
The five convicts were hanged at Dhaka Central Jail on 28 January, 2010, after a protracted legal procedure while the delayed trial process began in 1996 when an infamous indemnity law was scrapped as it was protecting the assassins from justice until then.
The rest of the fugitives included the key mastermind of the coup ex-lieutenant colonel Abdur Rashid. Interpol issued red alert against the absconders believed to be hiding in several countries including Pakistan.
Bangladesh confirmed two cases where two convicts took refuge in the United States and Canada, one of them is said to have shot dead Bangladesh's founder.
Dhaka said it was trying to extradite them but Canada declined to entertain the request citing provisions of the country's laws.
He later fled the country while serving in the finance ministry along with other 1975 coup plotters as the 1996 general elections brought Awami League back to power which vowed to expose to justice Bangabandhu killers in line with its election manifesto.
