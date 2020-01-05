Baghdad Residents Say 3 Blasts Hit Green Zone, Home to US Embassy
Residents of the Iraq's capital of Baghdad say three explosions rang out heard inside the heavily-fortified Green Zone, home to the US Embassy and the seat of Iraq's government.
This is was the second such attack in recent days.
Alert sirens were sounded Sunday, 5 January in the area on the west bank of the Tigris river.
The strikes come after top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad. His killing has escalated the tensions between Iran and the US.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
