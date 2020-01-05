Baghdad Residents Say 3 Blasts Hit Green Zone, Home to US Embassy
The strikes come after top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.&nbsp;
The strikes come after top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad. (Photo: AP)

Baghdad Residents Say 3 Blasts Hit Green Zone, Home to US Embassy

AP
World

Residents of the Iraq's capital of Baghdad say three explosions rang out heard inside the heavily-fortified Green Zone, home to the US Embassy and the seat of Iraq's government.

This is was the second such attack in recent days.

Alert sirens were sounded Sunday, 5 January in the area on the west bank of the Tigris river.

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities but the explosions were believed to have been from mortars or rockets that struck the area.

The strikes come after top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad. His killing has escalated the tensions between Iran and the US.

Loading...

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our World section for more stories.

    Loading...