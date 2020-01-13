Australia May List Koalas as ‘Endangered’ Amid Bushfire Crisis

The Australian government on Monday, 13 January, said that it could declare Koalas as an "endangered" species after their population suffered "extraordinary hit" in the bush fire crisis, which destroyed 30 percent of their habitat across the country.

Since September last year, the raging Australian bush fires, one of the worst in its history, has killed at least 26 people, burned over 10 million hectares of land, destroyed over 2,000 homes and pushed many species towards extinction.

Over 1.25 billion animals are believed to be dead in the wake of bush fires and experts believe that hundreds of billions of insects may have been wiped out, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The government has established a 50-million Australian dollar emergency fund to address the devastating loss of wildlife.