Australia Votes Out Scott Morrison Govt, Labor Party's Anthony Albanese Next PM
Parties need to win at least 76 seats to secure a majority, and the Labor has so far secured 72.
Australians voted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government on Saturday, 21 May, putting an end to the country's 10-year conservative rule, AFP reported.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese is likely to be the next prime minister of Australia, with his party all set to win more seats than Morrison's.
However, as votes are still being counted, it is unclear if the Labor Party will need allies to form the next government.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
