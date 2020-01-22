Virus Outbreak in China: Asian Shares Rise After Selloffs

Shares mostly rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday, 22 January, after a slide in US stocks overnight as a virus outbreak in China rattled global markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.6% to 24,013.15 and the Kospi in South Korea surged 0.8% to 2,256.95. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng jumped 0.8% to 28,216.78. The S&P ASX/200 in Sydney gained 1% to 7,134.60, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% lower to 3,045.03. Shares fell in Singapore and Malaysia but rose in Indonesia.

There was little regional news apart from the virus to drive trading, though South Korea reported better than expected economic growth in the last quarter of 2019. It's GDP rose 1.2% from the previous quarter and better than the previous quarter's 0.4% growth.

Economists attributed the stronger growth to increased government spending, reduced trade friction and a recovery in demand for semiconductors.