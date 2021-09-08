'Leaving Kabul Most Difficult Decision of My Life': Ex-Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday, 8 September, released a statement and said that leaving Kabul had been the most difficult decision of his life, but that he had left based on suggestions from the palace security, in order to "keep the guns silent" and save Kabul.

"I have devoted 20 years of my life to helping the Afghan people work toward building a democratic, prosperous, and sovereign state – it was never my intent to abandon the people or that vision," Ghani wrote.

Ghani had fled the country on Sunday, 15 August, as militant organisation Taliban advanced to Kabul to seize Afghanistan. His escape, which was followed by the Taliban's occupation of the vacated presidential palace in Kabul, has received widespread censure.