As Cases Surge, Shanghai's Pudong District Prohibits People From Leaving Homes

As per the data recorded by China's National Health Commission, COVID infections jumped to 4,477 on the first day of the lockdown – a considerable surge from Monday's daily cases of 3,500.

The stricter confinement measures come a day after the city's government announced that the eastern half of the city would be in lockdown from Monday to Friday, 1 April, while the city's western side would see a lockdown the following week, from 1 April.

However, China's financial markets and the world's biggest Shanghai port have not seen sweeping lockdowns and are operating at normal capacity.



(With inputs from Bloomberg.)