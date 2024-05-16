How Irish Artist's Murals Sparked Friendship and Hope for a Journalist in Gaza

Emmalene shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Samia is out! We have them booked into this hotel in Nasr City in Egypt for a few more nights until we can get an apartment sorted where they can wait for the rest of their family.” She added, “We still need to raise more funds to get the others out.”

Now in Nasr, Samia hopes to get back to working as a journalist. And she hopes for an end to the war. “Stop the war. Stop killing. Stop destroying houses and dreams,” she said.

And Emmalene, in addition to selling her artwork to raise funds for Samia’s family, plans to keep painting for Palestine.

“It’s the biggest atrocity over a lifetime. So, I’m going to continue painting for as long as it goes on,” she said.

The two of them have never met. Samia hopes she can change that someday. “I hope I meet Emma face to face and all the people in Ireland as soon as possible,” she said.

Her gratitude for Emma, as she calls her, knows no bounds. “Emma is a kind and beautiful woman,” she said. “Emma is now my best friend. Because every day, she calls me and asks about me.”