Attempt to Overturn People’s Will: Trump’s Lawyers on Impeachment

In their 111-page brief, the House managers said that Trump's conduct is the Framers' "worst nightmare."

The Senate should do its constitutional duty to address the ongoing threat that the president poses to the nation by convicting and removing him from the office, they said.

"The case against the President of the United States is simple, the facts are indisputable, and the evidence is overwhelming: President Trump abused the power of his office to solicit foreign interference in our elections for his own personal political gain, thereby jeopardising our national security, the integrity of our elections, and our democracy, they alleged.

"And when the President got caught, he tried to cover it up by obstructing the House's investigation into his misconduct. Senators must accept and fulfil the responsibility placed on them by the Framers of our Constitution and the Oaths they have just taken to do impartial justice. They must conduct a fair trial fair to the President and fair to the American people," the House managers said in a joint statement.

"The Constitution provides a remedy when the President commits such serious abuses of his office: impeachment and removal. The Senate must use that remedy now to safeguard the 2020 US election, protect our constitutional form of government, and eliminate the threat that the president poses to America's national security, they said.