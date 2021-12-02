ADVERTISEMENT

UN Headquarters in New York Cordoned Off After Armed Man Found Outside: Report

"The UN headquarters is closed. There is police activity," a UN spokesman told AFP.

The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday, 2 December, after a man was found holding what appeared to be a gun outside the building, officials said, as per AFP. Later, the police was involved in a stand-off with the man.

Images showed the man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun, with the police having surrounded the area.

The official, who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity, said the man had threatened to kill himself at the entrance of one of the buildings.

As a precautionary measure, the avenue along the UN headquarters was closed to traffic. However, AFP reported that the meetings inside had not been immediately affected.

"Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," the New York police department said on Twitter.

(With inputs from AFP.)

