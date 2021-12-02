UN Headquarters in New York Cordoned Off After Armed Man Found Outside: Report

The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday, 2 December, after a man was found holding what appeared to be a gun outside the building, officials said, as per AFP. Later, the police was involved in a stand-off with the man.

"The UN headquarters is closed. There is police activity," a UN spokesman told AFP.

Images showed the man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun, with the police having surrounded the area.

The official, who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity, said the man had threatened to kill himself at the entrance of one of the buildings.