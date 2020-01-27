Ariana Airlines Deny Their Plane Crashed in Central Afghanistan

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Monday, 27 January officials said, but it isn’t clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet.

According to Reuters, the plane was operated by Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana crashed in the country’s central Ghazni province.

Ariana Airlines, Afghanistan's national carrier, dismissed the claim that one of their planes had crashed in a statement on their website, saying all their aircraft were operational and safe.

"At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," Aref Noori, Ghazni's governor's spokesman, said.