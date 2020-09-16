Apple Launches New iPad Air With A14 Bionic Chip, iPad 8th Gen

The iPad Air also gets USB type-C for faster data transfers with support for WiFi 6.

The iPad 8, which was also launched, comes with an 8-megapixel back camera and a FaceTime HD camera.

It is powered by iPadOS 14 and also gets support for Apple pencil. The new iPad 8th generation in India will be priced at Rs 29,990. Apple also updated its other generation of iPads, which will all be launched with the latest iPadOS.