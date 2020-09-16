Apple Launches New iPad Air With A14 Bionic Chip, iPad 8th Gen
Apple also showcased the all-new iPad Air with industry-first A14 bionic chip that starts from $599 globally.
Tech giant Apple on Tuesday, 15 September, hosted yet another launch showcasing its latest lineup of iPads including the new iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6 with a blood oxygen monitor.
The new iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, which is Apple’s first 5-nanometer processor.
In terms of the design, it looks similar to the iPad Pro. The bezels are thinner and the Touch ID on the new iPad has been moved to the power button. The company says that this is the smallest Touch ID ever.
The iPad Air also gets USB type-C for faster data transfers with support for WiFi 6.
The iPad 8, which was also launched, comes with an 8-megapixel back camera and a FaceTime HD camera.
It is powered by iPadOS 14 and also gets support for Apple pencil. The new iPad 8th generation in India will be priced at Rs 29,990. Apple also updated its other generation of iPads, which will all be launched with the latest iPadOS.
Along with that, Apple officially launched its Apple One subscriptions that bundle multiple Apple services into one package. It’s rumoured that the new iPhone/iPhones will be launched next month.
(With inputs from India Today)
