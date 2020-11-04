AOC Wins 2nd Term in US Congress Despite Heavy Republican Spending

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won herself a second term in US Congress on Tuesday, 2 November, defeating John Cummings by nearly 37 percentage points, according to The New York Times. In 2018, AOC had won by 80 percent votes.

John Cummings had reportedly raised $ 10 million for his campaign. However, Ocasio-Cortes garnered more than $17 million in campaign contributions, reported New York Times.

According to the daily, the race for this Congress seat has been the second most expensive House race in America.