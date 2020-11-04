AOC Wins 2nd Term in US Congress Despite Heavy Republican Spending
Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won herself a second term in US Congress on Tuesday, 2 November, defeating John Cummings by nearly 37 percentage points, according to The New York Times. In 2018, AOC had won by 80 percent votes.
John Cummings had reportedly raised $ 10 million for his campaign. However, Ocasio-Cortes garnered more than $17 million in campaign contributions, reported New York Times.
According to the daily, the race for this Congress seat has been the second most expensive House race in America.
More About AOC
31-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, was the youngest woman ever elected to the Congress. Many are speculating the she will run for a higher office.
In an interview to Vanity fair, AOC had reportedly said:
“I don’t want to aspire to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title or just for the sake of having a different or higher position. I truly make an assessment to see if I can be more effective. And so, you know, I don’t know if I could necessarily be more effective in an administration, but, for me that’s always what the question comes down to.”
The US Presidential Elections
In a year characterised by uncertainty and chaos owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a presidential election that is heavily riddled with ‘unknowns’ is simultaneously underway in the United States.
Early voting has dominated this election, with 93,131,017 people already having cast their votes as of Sunday. According to CNN, this represents about 67 percent of the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.
