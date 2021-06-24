Antivirus Creator John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison

John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his cell in a jail in Spain on Wednesday, 23 June, The Associated Press (AP) reported. He was 75 years old.

The death of the business tycoon, who was facing criminal charges over tax fraud in the United States, came just hours after a Spanish court made public a ruling in favour of his extradition to the US.

According to AP, the jail security personnel tried to revive him, but the medical team certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.