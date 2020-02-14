Antarctica’s Temperature at 18 Degree Celsius, Likely Heat Record

“Everything we have seen thus far indicates a likely legitimate record,” Randall Cerveny, who researches records for the organisation, said in a statement. He added that he is waiting for full data to confirm.

The research base, called Esperanza, sits on a peninsula that juts up toward the southern tip of South America. The peninsula has warmed significantly over the past half century – almost 5.4 degrees (3 C), according to the World Meteorological Organization.