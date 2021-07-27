Amid Graft Allegations, Brazil Scraps EUA Request for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Anvisa said in a statement, "The decision was taken after Anvisa was informed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech International Limited that the company Necessidade no longer has authorization to represent Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of Covaxin in Brazil.”

Bharat Biotech on 23 July informed that its MoU with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for Covaxin for the Brazilian market has ended.