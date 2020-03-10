US Begins Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Official Says

American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the US-Taliban peace agreement, the US military confirmed on Monday, amid political chaos in Kabul that threatens the deal.

Army Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement that the US is moving ahead with plans to cut the number of forces in the country from about 13,000 to 8,600 over the next four and a half months.

Another US official said hundreds of troops have headed out of the country as previously planned, but they will not be replaced. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the movement ahead of a public announcement.